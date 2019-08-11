The Crown: Netflix has dropped a brand-new image of Olivia Colman

Netflix has released a brand-new image of Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II ahead of The Crown season three — and it features not one, but two corgis.

Advertisement

The streaming giant has previously released first look images of Colman as the Queen, in addition to pictures of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on The Crown and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, this is the first image to show Colman alongside her other important co-stars: the small pack of corgis that the real-life Queen has historically surrounded herself with.

Colman, who won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite, told RadioTimes.com about the moment when she knew she was in the running for the role.

“I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan],” she said. “I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights – and so I was very excited. My agent was trying to be subtle, not knowing who was in the car with me and she went, ‘It’s something about a tiara’, and I went, ‘Oh, it’s The Crown!'”

Check out the full interview below.

Although Colman looks (somewhat) at ease in the new image, however, her predecessor Claire Foy, who originated the role, revealed that she thought the corgis “odd”.

Advertisement

“Oh my god, the corgis. I’m not much of a dog person, to be perfectly frank,” she told Vanity Fair. “I really loved them, but they’re just, in general… the corgis are odd. They love cheese, like cheddar cheese.”