Olivia Colman made CBE in Queen’s birthday honours list

Olivia Colman has been made a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list, after already winning an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe this year for her performance as another Queen in The Favourite.

Advertisement

The actress has received the honour under her real name, Sarah Sinclair, the revelation of which has baffled many fans. Colman was born Sarah Caroline Olivia Colman and married Ed Sinclair in 2001.

Equally pleased by Olivia Colman’s CBE and bemused by the fact her actual name is Sarah Sinclair pic.twitter.com/gmTMDKbCIj — Lauren Turner (@thisislaurent) June 7, 2019

“I’m totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be – and hopefully now will be,” Colman told Press Association.

“It’s such an honour,” she added.

Advertisement

Sculptor Rachel Whiteread and chief executive of the Maggie’s cancer centres Laura Lee also become dames, and actor Simon Russell Beale and founder of Operation Black Vote Simon Woolley have both been knighted.