Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?
Find out all you need to know about the current sun-kissed pairings – and who will win the 2019 series
The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief of Love Island 2019 is coming to an end and, as usual, four couples’ have made it to the final.
They survived dumpings – be it from love, fame or friendship – recouplings and plenty of savage challenges.
Now it’s time to find out which couple will follow in the footsteps of last year’s champs Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer…
- When is the Love Island 2019 final?
- Who’s is the cast of Love Island 2019?
- How to be cast on Love Island – according to former Islanders
When is the final?
Tonight! Iain Stirling will narrate us through the Love Island 2019 grand final from 9pm on Monday 29th July.
Who were the final Love Island 2019 couples?
Molly-Mae and T0mmy — FINALISTS + 2nd PLACE
Maura and Curtis— FINALISTS + 4th PLACE
India and Ovie— FINALISTS + 3rd PLACE
Amber and Greg— FINALISTS + WINNERS 2019
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2