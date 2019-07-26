Emily Atack confirms new dating show Singletown

There’s set to be a big gaping hole in the schedules – and our hearts – after the Love Island final – but I’m a Celeb graduates Joel Dommett and Emily Atack may have just the thing to fill the void (at least until January that is).

The pair announced via the ultra-modern medium of Instagram that they will both be fronting brand new show Singletown, something Atack said she was “over the moon about.”

The brand-new reality show – think part Love Island, part The Circle – will follow five different couples who will be pressing pause on their relationships to come to London and experience a summer – as singletons.

Both living in separate luxury apartments, the newly split couples will be sent out on dates with hand-picked suitors at the hottest venues in town and get to experience out of this world parties and unforgettable moments.

By the end of the summer, the couples then have to choose whether they want to “recouple” with their original partners, or stick to the single life.

Speaking about the new series, Head of ITV’s Digital Channels Paul Mortimer said: “Singletown is a fun relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting – London in the summer.

“Hot on the heels of Love Island, ITV2’s young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and re-kindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.”

While we haven’t got an exact air date yet, both Atack and Dommett teased ‘September’ – so we don’t have too long to wait.

Atack looks to be hot property in the TV world, having landed her own show Adulting on W earlier this year following her popularity on 2018’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She is also rumoured to be replacing Scarlett Moffatt on I’m a Celeb’s sister show Extra Camp – which, again, would see her presenting alongside Dommett.

Fellow I’m a Celeb 2018 campmate and former Doctor Who star John Barrowman has also expressed an interest, having presented alongside Atack as stand-in hosts on This Morning.

“I’d love to do it – absolutely!” he said exclusively to RadioTimes.com. “I had a ball in the jungle! And I’ve said that I would go back at the drop of a hat if they did an all-star version. I really enjoyed my time in there – yes, if ITV wanted me to host the after show, I’d be more than happy to do it!”