"I can’t believe they’re letting me do it," she said. "If anything goes wrong I can blame you."

This Morning's Twitter account had previously released a video of the duo in hair and make-up, with Barrowman narrating their progress: "It's Atack-Barrowman! Or Barrow-Atack! That's a good one, isn't it?"

The presenting pair were joined on the sofa by partially-clothed participants from Naked Beach, prompting Atack to quip: "I didn’t get the memo, I’m annoyed.”

Atack and Barrowman were also joined by two four-week-old lambs — but Atack struggled to keep hold of her lamb, and it wriggled free.

"I’m sorry! I just dropped a lamb!" Atack apologised, while Barrowman asked: "Are lambs good pets?"

The pair soon descended into giggles during the next link, with Barrowman declaring: "I’m covered with milk, it’s unbelievable... I've got lamb wee on my leg."

This Morning airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV