"It's Barrow-Atack!" – John Barrowman and Emily Atack make their hilarious This Morning debut
The I'm A Celebrity duo collapsed into giggles after a couple of naughty guest lambs...
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's John Barrowman and Emily Atack are standing in for regular This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this Friday – and they're already getting the giggles together..
Atack, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, admitted to Barrowman that she was "a bit" nervous for their debut on Friday morning.
"I can’t believe they’re letting me do it," she said. "If anything goes wrong I can blame you."
This Morning's Twitter account had previously released a video of the duo in hair and make-up, with Barrowman narrating their progress: "It's Atack-Barrowman! Or Barrow-Atack! That's a good one, isn't it?"
The presenting pair were joined on the sofa by partially-clothed participants from Naked Beach, prompting Atack to quip: "I didn’t get the memo, I’m annoyed.”
Atack and Barrowman were also joined by two four-week-old lambs — but Atack struggled to keep hold of her lamb, and it wriggled free.
"I’m sorry! I just dropped a lamb!" Atack apologised, while Barrowman asked: "Are lambs good pets?"
The pair soon descended into giggles during the next link, with Barrowman declaring: "I’m covered with milk, it’s unbelievable... I've got lamb wee on my leg."
This Morning airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV