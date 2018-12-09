Instagram: @emilyatackofficial

Twitter: @EmAtack

Emily Atack, I'm a Celeb (Getty)

Phobias: None, which is pretty ballsy for her to admit – although she does say that she “hates” creepy crawlies.

More like this

And this video suggests she isn't as fearless as she'd like to think...

Is Emily Atack single? Yes, and she’s more than ready to mingle. Prior to entering the jungle, she joked, “Put a nice bloke in there for me so that I can sit and chat to. Well you know, I’m single, it might be fun.”

She says: “I am at an age where I want to flip things on the head and do something mad and exciting. I have no idea how it is going to be but what I would say is that this is probably the most challenging thing I have ever done.”

Biography: Born in Luton in 1989, Atack has acting in her blood as the daughter of actor/comedian Kate Robbins (of Dinnerladies fame) and the distant cousin of Sir Paul McCartney.

She made her TV debut in Caroline Quentin crime drama Blue Murder back in 200, before landing her big break as the sultry Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the award-winning comedy series The Inbetweeners.

The role, which saw her character Charlotte have a brief (and ill-fated) fling with Will McKenzie (played by Simon Bird), saw Atack named as the 18th Sexiest Woman in the World in FHMs infamous poll in 2014.

Speaking about her time on The Inbetweeners to MailOnline in 2016, she explained, “It was an absolute blast filming the show. We had such a laugh. It was hilarious, but so crude.

“It’s great to be associated with such a successful show and I’m proud of the work, but it comes as a relief when people recognise me as Emily rather than Charlotte Big Jugs.”

Channel 4

After a stint on the 2010 edition of Dancing on Ice (she was eighth to be eliminated), Atack has gone on to star in a series of films, most recently appearing in the 2016 remake of Dad’s Army alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones.

While she has since moved on to comedy, having launched her own comedy show Talk Thirty To Me earlier this year, many I’m a Celeb/Strictly fans will be hoping she spills the beans on her rumoured fling with comedian Seann Walsh, who was famously caught kissing his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones earlier this year.

Atack says she won’t shy away from a new romance, adding, “Never say never (to finding love in the camp). We are in a situation where we are all not going to smell our best, nor look our best and I can’t really imagine it happening but hey, who knows?!”

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday at 9pm on ITV