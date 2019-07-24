Accessibility Links

When is Love Island 2020 on ITV2? Where is it set?

Love Island (ITV)

We’ve watched people grafting, cracking on and dumping for two months solid, and despite being about to get our summer evenings back, let’s be honest, we’re already desperate to know if it’s returning next year.

So…

Will Love Island be back for 2020?

Yes, 100%. So clear the diaries for next summer because show bosses have confirmed it will be back.

Where will it be?

ITV is keeping schtum on whether or not next year’s singletons will be cracking on in the Mallorcan sun, telling fans the show will return to a location in “Europe”.

How can I apply?

Desperate to find love on the show? Keep your eyes peeled. Applications will no doubt open this summer when series five wraps, which has been the general rule for previous years.

Is there a Winter Love Island?

If continuing summer without your 9pm Love Island fix feels harder to comprehend than Jordan ditching Anna a day after becoming official, then don’t panic because a bunch of singletons will be moving into a villa in South Africa in “early 2020”.

What about Love Island Australia?

Last year UK fans had only a matter of days to work out what to do with their lives before ITV2 started airing Love Island Australia. The show featured near-fist fights as well as another eight weeks of mugging off and cracking on – but this year’s series doesn’t air until autumn and we have no confirmation that you’ll be able to catch it on ITV2.

Love Island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Love Island (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

