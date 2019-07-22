Who is Chris Taylor? Meet Love Island’s ‘full package’ who can move his eyebrows

At this point Love Island has more comings and goings than Heathrow. Following a dizzying sequence of dumpings and recouplings, Chris Taylor has arrived at the villa as a new bombshell…

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the business development manager from Leicester.

Meet Chris Taylor…

Who is Chris coupled up with? Maura

Age: 28

From: Leicester

Job: Business Development Manager

Instagram: christaylorofficial

Can Chris Taylor move his eyebrows?

He can. In fact, he considers them his best feature. “My best feature is my brows,” he explains. “I really like my eyebrows. Sometimes I get stick for them but I don’t care because I really like them because I can move them around.”

On Instagram he describes himself as “more brows than sense.” Other than his eyebrows, what are Chris Taylor’s best qualities?

“I can cook, I enjoy a bit of cleaning. I don’t really like football, and I don’t mind doing more girly things – I love a chick flick.”

What is his claim to fame?

His dad was engaged to Denise Welch when he was 19.

“I’ve met her a few times, she’s lovely.”

What has Chris Taylor been up to in the villa?

Chris and his famous brows have made an impression in the villa.

He annoyed Anton by choosing his partner Belle to go on a date, alongside Maura.

Well already Chris has proved his worth in comedic value. 🍾 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/huvDgUhnAM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 10, 2019

But Chris hadn’t managed to establish a romantic connection with either of them — luckily, however, Maura opted to save him during the recoupling, pairing up as friends and giving him the chance to find love in the future.

New islander India then opted to pick Chris for a date — and the pair appeared to hit it off, with India telling him that she was attracted to his sense of humour.

I mean, who wouldn’t be after seeing Chris debut his “salmon” dive….

While India told Chris she rated his date with him a fairly impressive 9/10, it seems Ovie is the one she really has her eye on – leading Chris to state this.

Haven’t we all, Chris? Haven’t we all?

Ovie and India shared a smooch on the terrace the evening after their first date, and snogged in front of the group after Ovie wowed them all with his brute strength in the Men at Work challenge.

Chris decided to tell her that he likes her anyway, and while she didn’t shoot him down, it doesn’t look like there’s much hope for the two with their 6″7 fellow islander standing in the way.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2