Who is Greg O’Shea? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and pro rugby player
The 24-year-old from Limerick will be hoping to play his way into the girls' hearts — and he's got his eye on Maura...
Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea is hoping to get hearts racing as he (ahem) “tries” to win over the Villa.
Meet Greg O’Shea…
Who is Greg coupled up with on Love Island? No-one yet, as the latest Villa ‘bombshell’ has only just arrived…
Age: 24
From: Limerick
Job: Professional rugby player
Instagram: @gregoshea
The professional rugby player once competed in the Youth Olympics, and he loves being in long-term relationships, but finds his career sometimes gets in the way: he travels a lot, and he reckons his most recent injuries may have hurt his chance with the ladies…
Asked to rate himself out of ten, he said: “I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an eight… but now I’d dock myself down to a seven with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature.”
☘️Dream come true ☘️ Massive thanks to everyone who put in years of work for this achievement, also to all family and friends who have been there along the way. Many people have contributed and supported throughout the years even if they aren’t around anymore, you know who you are #WorldSeries
Greg’s been in two long-term relationships in the past ten years, and has only been single for the last 12 months. “I’ve always been a one girl kind of guy… If I see a girl I tend to fall for her hard. Hopefully that can happen again. After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back.”
Asked to describe his best and worst traits, Greg admitted that he’s a “clean freak” and that he sometimes struggles to hold back on sharing his opinions.
“My good traits are that I’m energetic, very friendly and I’m focused – when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in the way,” he said. “My worst traits are that I’m a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don’t agree with, I’m not able to hold it to myself – I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.”
What is Greg looking for in the Love Island villa?
Greg has already got his eye on his fellow countrywoman, Maura: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”
In general, he’s looking for a woman who’s up for something more serious, and who “knows her worth”.
“I’m searching for a girl who is confident in herself, not cocky but she knows her worth. I want a girl who backs herself and someone who lives a positive lifestyle.”
What has Greg been up to in the Love Island villa?
Greg has very quickly established himself as a firm favourite in the villa after telling Amber that she “deserved to be spoiled” during their date together in the Hideaway.
“Obviously, you are my first choice,” he told her.
And it seems his Irish charms have worked on Amber.
“I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!” she told Anna and Maura.
But with Michael ready to admit his feelings for Amber, could Greg find himself having to chase someone else?
