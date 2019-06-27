Here’s who’s going to be dumped from Love Island tonight

Another day, another Love Island dumping…

Advertisement

After the shock exit of Yewande earlier this week, we may be losing another couple of Islanders after a public vote was announced at the end of last night’s (26th June) Love Island.

With viewers asked to vote for their favourite couple, those with the least amount of votes would be at risk of being eliminated – and right before the villa is shaken up once more with Casa Amor on the horizon.

Opinions are split between fans and it seems barely any of our couples are really safe in this sudden dumping.

Only Amber and Michael are both universally popular in their coupling – each of the other pairings have had criticism from both inside and outside the villa.

Molly-Mae and Tommy could be at risk following their absolute shocker of an episode, with Molly-Mae being accused by a fan of only being in it for the £50k cash prize in the Twitter game.

Curtis also asked her whether she was playing a game – much to her irritation.

Elsewhere, Lucie and Anton may find themselves at risk, with the twosome having only coupled up platonically. Fans have been particularly vocal over Lucie’s decision to stay in the villa despite claiming to be happy with the long-ago dumped Joe. She then attracted more criticism when she said she would “never say never” to dating Tommy.

While considered one of the strongest couples in the villa, Curtis and Amy have both shouldered their brunt of criticism from the outside, with fans claiming they lacked any genuine sexual chemistry and having been less than impressed when Curtis seemed non-committal over a future with Amy.

Where Maura has seen her popularity skyrocket after she savagely put Tom down following his “all mouth” comment to her, Tom has yet to recover from his faux pas – and things are set to plummet after Maura discovered he had been dismissive of their coupling once more.

Anna and Jordan could also be in the danger zone – as a fairly new couple who recently rowed over Yewande’s dumping, viewers may be less invested.

The couple that seems to be in most trouble is Arabella and Danny, however, with the pair almost universally hated by Twitter after Danny flipped flopped between Arabella and Yewande.

However, we’re guessing this dumping won’t be so clear cut.

If producers follow what happened with last year’s Love Island, it’s likely the three least popular couples will be split up, with the girls picking which boy they want to eliminate and the boys picking which girl they want gone.

With Casa Amor just round the corner, who will be eliminated just as things really heat up?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2