Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds for boys, girls and favourite couple
Here's who the bookies think have the best odds in the Love Island 2019 contest
From Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to Jess Hynes and Max Morely, there have been a total of four winners of Love Island. And after a summer of Flack Attacks, muggy mischief and cheeky challenges, we can expect another two islanders to join their ranks in 2019, earning £50,000 prize money in the process.
But who will host Caroline Flack announce as the winner? Here’s who the bookies think will come top of the ITV2 reality contest…
Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?
It’s early days, but most bookmakers are predicting that either firefighter Michael Griffiths or Curtis Pritchard (brother to Strictly’s AJ) will win.
While Michael has odds around 15/8, Curtis is sitting on 10/3.
Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?
At the moment it’s Amber Gill (28/15) who’s the frontrunner. Amy Hart in’t far behind with odds at 10/3.
Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?
Considering the favourites above, it’s no surprise to see that Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill are favourite to win the show as a couple, at 7/4.
Love is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2.