Love Island fans unsatisfied with brief on-air Sherif exit explanation

It’s the mystery that’s kept the nation hooked since…well since Niall left the villa last year – why did Sherif Lanre get kicked out of Love Island?

So far details are decidedly sketchy about the 20-year-old’s sudden exit, with a spokesperson for the show telling RadioTimes.com, “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

A statement from Sherif added: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Sherif's exit gets a tiny mention with no further explanation or footage #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fPgsvTW8CU — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) June 11, 2019

Naturally, viewers at home thought they’d be clued in on just why Sherif swiftly exited the villa in last night’s (11th June) episode. But we were soon proved wrong.

There was little footage of Sherif in the show (only being spotted in the corner of shots) with his departure only very briefly mentioned by voiceover Iain Stirling.

“Earlier today, following conversations with producers, Sherif left the villa,” said Stirling.

The show did not explain what was now to happen to Anna Vakili, who was previously partnered up with Sherif, or the next recoupling.

Sherif’s exit wasn’t even discussed amongst the islanders themselves, with the star seemingly just wiped from the show completely.

And fans were unimpressed by the lack of explanation – taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Me looking on twitter to find out why Sherif got kicked out of the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VfizDs003n — Aaron🌈 (@aaronpownerboyd) June 11, 2019

Keep spotting Sherif’s limbs in the background I have to laugh at the editing job that’s been done on this WHERE IS THE GOSSIP how am I supposed to sleep tonight #LoveIsland — Amy Bottrill (@bottrill) June 11, 2019

what?! that’s ALL WE GET ABOUT SHERIF? nah I want my TV licence fee back #LoveIsland — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 11, 2019

Everyone in the UK going to bed still not knowing what Sherif did #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2JmYPK897B — Emily🐛 (@EmiilyKaane) June 11, 2019

Whether we ever find out the real reason why Sherif suddenly left Love Island remains to be seen – but the drama actually happening on screen shows no signs of slowing down.

After Curtis and Amy, and Lucie and Joe announced they were going to be ‘exclusive’, two new girls will be entering the villa – and are likely to turn heads.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2