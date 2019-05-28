“Shut your mouth” – Ant stops Amanda Holden from spoiling Game of Thrones ending on live TV

Ant McPartlin had to intervene in the judges remarks on Monday’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final, telling Amanda Holden to “shut her mouth” before she gave away the ending to Game of Thrones.

The epic fantasy series had come to an end just a week previously – and Ant clearly felt that the millions of viewers watching at home had the right to avoid spoilers for a little while longer.

The moment came after roller-skating couple Rosie and Adam had performed a brilliant and risky routine, which featured him swinging her around by the ankles with her head just inches above the floor. And thanks to her hardened attitude and warrior-like outfit, Holden likened Rosie to Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke’s character from the show.

“You were like Daenerys Targaryen on wheels!” she said, in the post-performance appraisal.

“It was like Game of Thrones on skates, I loved it, except your ending was much better than the ending of Game of Thrones.”

Seeing the potential for spoilers, Ant interjected, telling the judge: “shut your mouth!”

But did he have a point or not? When is it ok to start talking about the end of a show? Surely those who care enough will have watched it within seven days of it ending? We are talking about the biggest show of the last ten years, here…

What do you think? Cast your vote in our poll below.