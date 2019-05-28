Which acts are on Tuesday's live Britain's Got Talent semi-final?
Here's who you can see performing in the second semi-final on Tuesday 28th May
As Britain's Got Talent prepares for the second of five live semi-finals stripped across the week, here are the eight weird and wonderful acts you can expect to see in action on Tuesday 28th May...
State of the Fart
Age: 26
From: Israel
Talent: Musician
"For my next performance you can definitely expect the unexpected! It's going to be bigger, better and smellier!" he teased.
Vardanyan Brothers
Age: 28 and 32
From: Russia
Talent: Danger Balancing Act
"We hope we can entertain and impress the British public once again," they said. "Our aim is not to instil fear but to show that we are dedicated performers who train hard. We hope we can continue to find the balance, not just in acrobacy, but also in life."
Siobhan Phillips
Age: 41
From: Wakefield
Talent: Musical Comedy
"Without giving too much away, you can expect laughter...hopefully with me and not at me! Which is why I’ve cut the pole dancing section...!" she joked.
Giorgia Borg (Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer)
Age: 10
From: Malta
At the age of ten, Borg is the youngest ever contestant to receive a Golden Buzzer. She stunned the judges with her vocal range and even sang her very own song.
On sending her straight through to the semi-finals, Alesha Dixon said: “It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you’re 10 years old! You’re a star.”
Matt Stirling
Age: 46
From: London
Talent: Stunt Magic
Teasing on what we can expect, Matt said, "A few more magic stunts than we had before and a kicker of an ending!"
Faith Tucker
Age: 18
From: Nottingham
Talent: Singer
"My next performance will be based around a beautiful modern song turned into a classical crossover rendition, which I hope everybody will enjoy," she said.
4MG
Age: 17-19
From: Kent, Norfolk, London
Talent: Magic
"Getting to the live shows means everything to us," said the group. "Magic has been our life and getting the opportunity to perform on stage in front of an audience and on live TV is a dream come true!"