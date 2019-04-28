Alesha Dixon was so impressed that she pressed her Golden Buzzer for Borg, saying: "It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you're 10 years old! You're a star.”

David Walliams joked: "I cannot believe you are 10 years old. I was barely out of nappies when I was 10 years old!"

His sentiment was echoed by many fans on Twitter, who were bowled over by Borg’s talent at such a young age.

More like this

Borg will now go straight through to the semi-finals, joining Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Akshat Singh, Simon Cowell's Kojo Anim and Walliams’s Flakefleet Primary School.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV