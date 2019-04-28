Britain's Got Talent fans blown away by ten-year-old who becomes youngest ever Golden Buzzer act
Giorgia Borg, who sang her own song, gave viewers goosebumps and earned a place in the semi-finals
A ten-year-old girl has become the youngest ever act to receive a Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent, sending her straight through to the semi-finals, and viewers were blown away by her performance.
Giorgia Borg took to the stage right at the end of Saturday night’s episode, stunning the judges with her vocal range and her very own song.
Alesha Dixon was so impressed that she pressed her Golden Buzzer for Borg, saying: "It takes a lot to really move me, you absolutely floored me. Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability – you're 10 years old! You're a star.”
David Walliams joked: "I cannot believe you are 10 years old. I was barely out of nappies when I was 10 years old!"
His sentiment was echoed by many fans on Twitter, who were bowled over by Borg’s talent at such a young age.
Borg will now go straight through to the semi-finals, joining Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act Akshat Singh, Simon Cowell's Kojo Anim and Walliams’s Flakefleet Primary School.
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV