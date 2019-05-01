Viewers crown Kate Beckinsale’s ponytail the star of The Widow after underwhelming finale

ITV drama The Widow has come to an end, and let’s just say many viewers have been more impressed by star Kate Beckinsale’s “humidity-defying” ponytail – which remained stylish and bouncy throughout three weeks on the run in the Democratic Republic of Congo – than they have by the ‘confusing’ plot lines.

The series saw Beckinsale’s Georgia attempting to uncover how and why her husband Will had apparently faked his death in a plane crash. She finally discovered that General Azikiwe’s (Babs Olusanmokun) and Will’s ex Judith (Alex Kingston) had committed human rights violations and that the former had orchestrated the plane crash to kill off a rival.

But some viewers were not convinced by the conclusion.

“I am none the wiser what happened to Will,” Hannah Thompson wrote on Twitter, “but thank the lord that is over with and we can all move on with our lives.”

I am none the wiser what happened to will but thank the lord that is over with and we can all move on with our lives #thewidow — Hannah Thompson (@hanwad45_hannah) April 30, 2019

But a huge number of people felt the need to praise Georgia’s ponytail, which had been a talking point throughout the series.

“Well the award for best performance goes to Georgia’s ponytail for always remaining consistently on point,” Steph Wilko wrote. “Bouncy perfect curls with no frizz despite the heat and humidity of the Congo. Quite amazing.”

User @NatalieLFisher added: “pretty sure Georgia’s humidity defying ponytail is the most believable element of the show.”

There’s a lot more where that came from, too…

Well the award for best performance goes to Georgia’s #ponytail for always remaining consistently on point. Bouncy perfect curls with no frizz despite the heat and humidity of the Congo. Quite amazing 😉#TheWidow — 💜 Steph Wilko 💜 (@Homebird777) April 30, 2019

Pretty sure Georgia’s humidity defying ponytail is the most believable element of the show #TheWidow — fish (@NatalieLFisher) April 29, 2019

Would love to know how Kate beckinsale has been in the democratic republic of the Congo for about 3 weeks and still has a curly blow 🧐 #thewidow — Jess Evans ♥ (@JessHeaps) April 29, 2019

I must say – Kate Beckinsdale’s ponytail has put in a excellent performance throughout this series. #thewidow — Marcy Jay (@wisebirdswords) April 30, 2019

Georgia’s done well to keep that bouncy curl ponytail to say how humid it looks over there 🙂 #thewidow — Hannah Thompson (@hanwad45_hannah) April 22, 2019

Have I been watching #thewidow for years? Feels like it. I have questions: why does Georgia never sweat? How is she maintaining her bouncy curly ponytail in African humidity? What the hell is going on with the story??? #confused — Frances Johnston (@franjohnstonuk) April 30, 2019

Was it written in Kate Beckinsale's contract that her hair 'MUST BE IN A PONYTAIL AT TIMES'? 🤔 #TheWidow — Ian (@immayo1) April 30, 2019

Turns out you can’t please everyone, though…

God that bloody bouncy ponytail is so annoying. All she seems to do is stride purposefully and bounce her hair around…. #TheWidow — Melanie King (@kiwimelanie) April 30, 2019

The Widow is now streaming on ITV Hub