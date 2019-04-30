Find out who’s who in the thriller, below…

Kate Beckinsale as Georgia Wells

Kate Beckinsale plays Georgia Wells

Who is Georgia Wells? Ever since her husband Will supposedly died in a plane crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo three years ago, Georgia has lived as a recluse in the Welsh countryside. When she spots Will in the background of a TV news report about the Congo, she is both shocked and filled with hope that he is still alive, so travels to the country’s capital, Kinshasa, to investigate.

What else has Kate Beckinsale starred in? Beckinsale has had a prolific Hollywood film career, having starred in The Aviator and Click as well as action movies Van Helsing, Whiteout and Contraband, to name a few. She is also famous for playing Selene in the vampire film franchise Underworld.

Matthew Le Nevez as Will Mason

Matthew Le Nevez plays Will Mason

Who is Will Mason? Georgia’s husband, an aid worker who supposedly dies in a plane crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What else has Matthew Le Nevez starred in? The Australian actor is best known for his appearances in Aussie shows Offspring, The Kettering Incident starring Elizabeth Debicki (which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK) and Love Child.

Alex Kingston as Judith Gray

Alex Kingston plays Judith Gray

Who is Judith Gray? Will’s business partner who has dark secrets to hide, and who Kate stays with in Kinshasa.

What else has Alex Kingston starred in? Kingston is best known for playing the Time Lord’s wife in Doctor Who and, like Brealey, starred in A Discovery of Witches. She has also appeared in the series Shoot the Messenger, Arrow, Chasing Shadows and Upstairs Downstairs.

Charles Dance as Martin Benson

Charles Dance plays Martin Benson

Who is Martin Benson? He is the closest person to family Georgia has, having worked with her in the army, and he helps her out by searching for answers about Will.

What else has Charles Dance starred in? Dance is probably best known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. He is famous for his roles in the TV series The Little Drummer Girl, Hang Ups and The Woman in White, as well as the movies Gosford Park, The Imitation Game and Dracula Untold. He also co-starred alongside Beckinsale in the vampire film franchise Underworld. Dance is set to appear in a long list of forthcoming films, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, The Mystery of Dragon Seal: The Journey to China and Kingsman: The Great Game.

Babs Olusanmokun as General Azikiwe

Babs Olusanmokun plays General Azikiwe

Who is General Azikiwe? An unhinged army general in the volatile region of eastern DRC who has a sinister connection to the plane crash.

What else has Babs Olusanmokun starred in? Olusanmokun is known for starring as Clayton in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum. He has also appeared in Sneaky Pete, The Defenders and Roots.

Bart Fouche as Pieter Bello

Bart Fouche plays Pieter Bello

Who is Pieter Bello? A mysterious man who claims to have lost a loved one in the plane crash, but as the series goes on is revealed to be more dangerous than he first appears.

What else has Bart Fouche starred in? Fouche starred in the South African TV series Cape Town and you might have also spotted him as a prison guard in the film Invictus starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon.

Yoli Fuller as Sidney

Who is Sidney? A man has worked with General Azikiwe in the past, but whose loyalties are unclear.

What else has Yoli Fuller starred in? Fuller has appeared in the Netflix series No Second Chance, as well as the BBC show Silent Witness. In 2017 he also performed on stage in Mosquitoes alongside Olivia Colman at the National Theatre.

Shalom Nyandiko as Adidja

Shalom Nyandiko plays Adidja

Who is Adidja? A child soldier in the volatile region of eastern DRC who Georgia encounters during her search for Will.

What else has Shalom Nyandiko starred in? The Widow is the South African actress’s first on-screen role.

Luiana Bonfim as Gaëlle Kazadi

Who is Gaëlle Kazadi? The wife of Georgia's friend Emmanuel. She perished in the same plane crash as the one Will supposedly died in.

What else has Luiana Bonfim starred in? She has appeared in the Danish sitcom Lillemand and is set to star in the forthcoming movie Self Made as a psychiatrist.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Ariel Helgason

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson plays Ariel Helgason

Who is Ariel Helgason? A blind Icelandic man who applies for a medical trial in the hope that his sight can be restored – but he’s keeping a secret that links him to Georgia’s husband Will.

What else has Ólafur Darri Ólafsson starred in? The American-Icelandic actor is best known for his role as Skender, the owner of the magical circus in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he also starred in BBC1 drama The Missing. He is soon set to appear in the Netflix show The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Louise Brealey as Beatrix

Louise Brealey plays Beatrix

Who is Beatrix? A blind woman who applies for a medical trial in the hope that her sight can be restored, at the clinic she strikes up a friendship with Ariel.

What else has Louise Brealey starred in? She is most famous for playing forensic pathologist Molly Hooper in Sherlock, and has also starred in A Discovery of Witches, Back, Clique and Ripper Street.

Siobhan Finneran as Sally Newell

Who is Sally Newell? A woman from Judith's past who is not all that she seems, and who becomes a catalyst for Judith's actions later in life.

What else has Siobhan Finneran starred in? Finneran is best known for starring as Clare Cartwright in Happy Valley and scheming maid O'Brien in Downton Abbey. First appearing in Rita, Sue and Bob Too, she's gone on to have a prolific TV career, also appearing in Cold Feet, The Loch, The Moorside, The Syndicate and Benidorm, to name a few. She is also set to appear in the forthcoming drama A Confession alongside Martin Freeman.

Matthew Gravelle as Joshua Peake

Matthew Gravelle plays Joshua Peake

Who is Joshua Peake? A colleague of Judith Gray's in Kinshasa who knows more about Will than he is letting on.

What else has Matthew Gravelle starred in? Gravelle is best known for playing Joe Miller in Broadchurch, and he has also appeared in the hit Welsh series Keeping Faith.

Howard Charles as Tom Jansen

Who is Tom Jansen? A doctor working in the DRC who Georgia meets in the jungle.

What else has Howard Charles starred in? Charles is best known for starring as Porthos in The Musketeers and he is set to appear in forthcoming Alex Rider series as SAS member Wolf and in US drama The Red Line.

Mathilde Warnier as Louise Chartrain

Who is Louise Chartrain? A French doctor working in the DRC who takes an immediate dislike to Georgia when they meet in the jungle.

What else has Mathilde Warnier starred in? Warnier is best known for starring in the 60s-set French series Au service de la France.

Jacky Ido as Emmanuel Kazadi

Jacky Ido plays Emmanuel Kazadi

Who is Emmanuel Kazadi? A local Congolese journalist who lost his wife in the same plane crash Will supposedly died in. He has remained friends with Georgia ever since.

What else has Jacky Ido starred in? He is known for his role in US series The Catch and has also appeared in the 2009 movie Inglourious Basterds.

The Widow airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9pm on ITV