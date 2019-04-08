When is The Widow on TV?

The Widow was released on Amazon Prime in the US on Friday 1st March. It will begin in the UK at 9pm on Monday 8th April on ITV, and will air two episodes weekly on Monday and Tuesday nights.

What is The Widow about?

Three years on from the devastating news of her husband’s death in a plane crash, a shocking discovery sees Georgia Wells head to the Democratic Republic of Congo on a mission to find out the truth behind her partner's mysterious disappearance.

ITV has released first-look images of the series, which show Beckinsale's Georgia armed with a gun...

...as well as being held at gun point alongside Mathilde Warner's Louise Chartrain.

She is also seen alongside fellow cast member Charles Dance.

Who is in the cast of The Widow?

Kate Beckinsale is joined by Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, The Defenders), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Howard Charles (Monster Party) and Jacky Ido (The Catch).

Meet the full cast here and read our interview with Brealey about playing a blind character – and why a sighted actor was chosen for the part.

Babs Olusanmokun, also starring in The Widow, at the "Roots" night one screening in New York

Where was The Widow filmed?

The series went into production in January 2018, and was shot in South Africa, Wales and Rotterdam. Read the full filming location guide here.

Beckinsale has been posting pictures from South Africa...

Is there a trailer for The Widow?

There is indeed, here you go...