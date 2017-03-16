The Widow follows Georgia Wells, a woman who has severed ties with her former life but is forced back to reality to seek the truth about her husband’s fate.

Haunted by the past and grieving for all she has lost, she is determined to discover what really happened to her husband while he was working in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The series will begin filming next winter, in Wales, Africa and the Netherlands. The cast is yet to be revealed.

Liar is the next Williams brothers drama coming to our screens later this year, starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd.