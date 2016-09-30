Just kidding. The synopsis says that neither realises the “far-reaching consequences” of their relationship for themselves or their families. To add to the mystery, ITV promise the thriller will “examine both sides of a relationship and both sides of the truth”. We’re guessing “who is the liar?” is going to be the key question of the show.

Liar looks like it’s got a solid team behind it: two episodes will be directed by Sam Donovan (Humans, Utopia) and the show was created and written by BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, the guys behind The Missing and One of Us.

Harry and Jack Williams said: “This story deals with highly emotional and important subject matter, exploring modern issues of gender politics through the lens of a character-driven emotional thriller.”

Filming of Liar will begin in London and Kent in November.