Eve Myles donates her Keeping Faith yellow coat to charity

Eve Myles’ yellow coat in Keeping Faith quickly became one of the most coveted pieces of winter wear in 2018 – and now the original jacket, worn by the star herself during filming, is up for auction.

Myles, who plays lawyer Faith Howells in the BBC drama, has signed the coat she wore during filming and donated it to children’s charity Dreams and Wishes.

Bids are now being taken for the famous rainwear – meaning this is your chance to own a piece of TV history.

Charity ambassador Wendy Hobbs revealed that Dreams and Wishes was given the coat after a chance encounter with Myles.

“It came about when I ended up meeting Eve and I think she was impressed with the work we do,” she told WalesOnline.

“We’re all volunteers and 100 per cent of the money we raise goes directly to the cause – to help seriously ill children and their families.

“She tweeted me to say that something like, ‘You’re a wonderful human and I wanted to do something special for you.’

“So on the set she signed the jacket, she put it on and had her picture taken in it, she signed the photograph and got all the cast to sign posters.

“She’s actually signed the yellow jacket and apparently it’s the only one she’s signed, so I’m able to auction all that.”

I hope it helps….. your a wonderful human and we wanted to give you something special❤️ — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) January 21, 2019

Hobbs is currently taking bids for the jacket on Twitter – find out more about the charity Dreams and Wishes online here.

But fans of Myles’ trademark yellow mac need not worry, the jacket will be starring in the second series of the show.

Myles’ coat is not the first fashion item from a female-led drama to become famous in its own right – with Sarah Lund’s chunky knit from The Killing and Marcella’s green parka becoming firm fan favourites, too.