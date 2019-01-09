The drama's first run introduced us to Faith, a solicitor living in a beautiful Welsh village who seemed to have it all: three children and a devoted husband (and business partner), Evan (Bradley Freegard). That is, however, until Evan disappeared.

It broke records on BBC iPlayer with an extended run and became a cult, word-of-mouth hit. As a co-production between Welsh-language channel S4C and BBC Wales, each scene was shot at least twice in both Welsh and then in English. “We didn’t make eight hours of drama, we made 16,” Myles told Radio Times.

This article was originally published on 3 January 2019