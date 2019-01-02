That also includes some pretty intriguing shots of Ralph Spall coming up against a Martian tripod in The War of The Worlds, Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones as the formidable Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack and Aidan Turner reprising the titular role in the last series of Poldark.

And the best thing about all this? A lot of these shows are expected to land soon, with The War of The Worlds, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders promised to air early this year.

You can check out the best shows that will hit our screens (from the BBC and beyond) in 2019 here, including Good Omens, The Crown series three, Game of Thrones and more.