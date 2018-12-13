Strictly confirms that Danny John-Jules WILL return for live final – after skipping exit interview

Red Dwarf’s Danny John-Jules WILL be returning for the Strictly Come Dancing finale, after he was pictured rehearsing for a group number.

The image, posted on Strictly’s official Instagram account, shows the actor reunited with his professional partner Amy Dowden, alongside a number of fellow former contestants from this series, including Seann Walsh and last week’s semi-finalist Lauren Steadman.

Danny had previously skipped out on his It Takes Two exit interview, leaving Amy alone to discuss their final week with presenter Zoe Ball.

Zoe told viewers: “Sadly, I’m afraid that Danny has decided not to join us tonight”.

Danny and Amy had previously admitted to a minor backstage argument, and Amy told Zoe that things got “intense” before they decided to brush the whole thing off.

The “epic group dance” will take place on Saturday 15th December during the show’s finale, which will see Joe Sugg, Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley and Faye Tozer compete for the Glitterball Trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing final starts Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC One