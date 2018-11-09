Accessibility Links

  4. Danny John-Jules responds to Strictly ‘bullying’ reports: “My conscience has never been clearer”

Danny John-Jules responds to Strictly ‘bullying’ reports: “My conscience has never been clearer”

The Red Dwarf star has slammed reports that he was put on a “final warning” by Strictly bosses for his “bullying behaviour” towards pro dancer Amy Dowden

Danny John-Jules

Strictly Come Dancing’s Danny John-Jules has responded to tabloid reports claiming that he ‘bullies’ his pro partner Amy Dowden, saying his “conscience has never been clearer”.

After the duo’s low score of 22 for their quickstep last Saturday, which placed them bottom of the leaderboard, there have been reports in the tabloids that Red Dwarf star John-Jules was put on a “final warning” by Strictly bosses for his “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden.

The Sun had published quotes from a source saying: “Amy’s been crying constantly at the hands of Danny. He gets very angry in the training room and he swears and shouts at her a lot.”

However, RadioTimes.com understands that John-Jules and Dowden quickly resolved what was a relatively minor argument, and that John-Jules is not subject to any sort of final warning.

Responding to the reports in a tweet, John-Jules delivered a scathing verdict on tabloid journalists, writing: “My conscience has never been clearer. I take great pride being hunted down by Khaki Wearing, Doberman holding,Tobacco chewing, Cross eyed, Cousin producing, Banjo playing, Chair rocking, Night riding, Sheet wearing, Pointy hatted, illiterate, hacks who’s truth is driven by hate.”

He also made light of the accusations, tweeting a picture of King Kong alongside the caption: “My new CV …..”

John-Jules and Dowden will be dancing the Samba to Feels Like Home this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 10th November at 7pm on BBC1

