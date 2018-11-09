Strictly partners Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden have made up after their falling out
RadioTimes.com understands that, contrary to reports, the Red Dwarf actor is not on any sort of “final warning"
Strictly Come Dancing’s Danny John-Jules and his pro partner Amy Dowden have made up and are back in training after their falling out earlier this week.
RadioTimes.com understands that the pair had a minor disagreement in the dance studio on Wednesday but are now back on track to prepare for their samba on the show this Saturday.
After the duo’s low score of 22 for their quickstep last Saturday, which placed them bottom of the leaderboard, there have been reports that Red Dwarf star John-Jules was put on a “final warning” by Strictly bosses for his “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden.
However RadioTimes.com understands that John-Jules and Dowden quickly resolved what was a relatively minor argument, and that John-Jules is not subject to any sort of final warning.
The pair appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Thursday night, and John-Jules told host Zoe Ball he was “devastated” about his quickstep performance.
Dowden also revealed the couple hadn’t discussed their worst dance of the series, saying: “We haven’t actually talked about it all week. We just wanted to focus on the Samba.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday at 7pm