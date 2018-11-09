After the duo’s low score of 22 for their quickstep last Saturday, which placed them bottom of the leaderboard, there have been reports that Red Dwarf star John-Jules was put on a “final warning” by Strictly bosses for his “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden.

However RadioTimes.com understands that John-Jules and Dowden quickly resolved what was a relatively minor argument, and that John-Jules is not subject to any sort of final warning.

The pair appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Thursday night, and John-Jules told host Zoe Ball he was “devastated” about his quickstep performance.

Dowden also revealed the couple hadn’t discussed their worst dance of the series, saying: “We haven’t actually talked about it all week. We just wanted to focus on the Samba.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday at 7pm