Danny John-Jules skips It Takes Two interview after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Danny John-Jules pulled out of a planned interview on Strictly Come Dancing‘s spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday night, leaving pro partner Amy Dowden to appear on the sofa alone.

Danny and Amy were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday night after judges saved Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse in the dance-off.

Each couple usually appears together on It Takes Two after leaving Strictly, but unusually Danny chose not to take part. Host Zoe Ball told viewers: “Sadly, I’m afraid that Danny has decided not to join us tonight.”

Sitting alone on the sofa, Amy fought back tears as she answered Zoe’s questions.

“I was super emotional, I told myself not to cry tonight,” she said. “We did some amazing performances, the first 10 of the series and my first 10, something I will never forget!”

She added: “I’m so proud of Danny. He is such a talented performer. Danny, you belong there and I hope to see you on the stage performing very soon.”

Earlier in the day, Danny tweeted a message to his pro partner, saying: “I should have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me.”

I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy of your good self. 🙏🏾💃🏻🕺🏾 https://t.co/fy5HID9Dw4 — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 12, 2018

The two had previously admitted to a minor argument, although they played down reports in the press about a major falling-out.

“Things did get a little intense the other day in rehearsals,” Amy told Zoe on Friday’s It Takes Two. “Do you know what? We took a half-hour break and then got straight to it. I never felt bullied or threatened by Danny.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 17th November at 6.45pm on BBC1