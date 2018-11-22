Danny John-Jules breaks Strictly silence as he hits back at claims of ‘arrogance’

Danny John-Jules has hit back at accusations of “arrogance” in the aftermath of his Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Advertisement

Shortly before his elimination from the show, the Red Dwarf actor faced headlines about a major row with his pro partner Amy Dowden, with reports of “bullying” behaviour. After becoming the seventh celebrity to be booted out of this year’s Strictly, he also declined to appear on spin-off show It Takes Two – leaving Amy to do the interview alone.

So where has Danny been? Apparently he’s been sunning himself in Dominica, the Caribbean nation where his parents are originally from. He wasn’t kidding around with the music to his last dance: John Denver’s Leaving on a Jet Plane.

Returning to Twitter, Danny told his fans: “After ‘Leaving On A Jet Plane’ and having just landed back in UK, I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support I’ve been catching up on. It’s been very comforting and very much appreciated.”

But it wasn’t all love and support. One person responded: “Great dancer but quite arrogant. It’s mainly a personality contest and you struggled pal.”

Danny responded: “What didn’t you like about mine, compared to everyone else’s ‘Personality’ and ‘Arrogance?'”

What didn’t you like about mine, compared to everyone else’s ‘Personality’ and ‘Arogance’ ….🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/NfHr5FQ8sW — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 21, 2018

Danny and Amy were voted into the dance-off after failing to impress Strictly fans with their Samba, and the judges decided to send them home.

Traditionally each couple appears together on It Takes Two after leaving Strictly, but unusually Danny chose not to take part. Host Zoe Ball told viewers: “Sadly, I’m afraid that Danny has decided not to join us tonight.”

“Who’s the bigger fool, the fool or the fool that follows him” ….. https://t.co/8k3bBAmhyR — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 21, 2018

Last week, it was reported in The Sun that Danny has refused to return to the show for the traditional final group dance, which usually reunites the entire cast for one goodbye routine.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 24th November at 6.50pm on BBC1