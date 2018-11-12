“I should have expressed my gratitude more often”: Danny John-Jules thanks partner Amy Dowden after Strictly elimination

Danny John-Jules – who became the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing – has thanked his pro partner Amy Dowden, saying he should have “expressed my gratitude more often”.

The Red Dwarf star was eliminated after the pair scored 27 for their Samba, which placed them at the bottom of the leaderboard, losing their dance-off against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse.

John-Jules’s elimination came after a week of tabloid reports accusing the actor of “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden, allegations which he strenuously denied before the show, tweeting: “My conscience has never been clearer.”

On Monday morning after his elimination, John-Jules tweeted Dowden to thank her for inspiring him on the Strictly dance floor.

I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy of your good self. 🙏🏾💃🏻🕺🏾 https://t.co/fy5HID9Dw4 — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 12, 2018

He wrote: “I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy [sic] of your good self.”

On Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Friday evening, Dowden had also backed John-Jules, telling host Gethin Jones: “I’ve never felt threatened or bullied by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final.”

To which John-Jules replied: “Well, all I can tell you is that the only reason I’m here, this far, is because of Amy and I would never bite the hand that feeds me.

“I’m more than happy; it’s probably the best dancing we have done in the last couple of days since I have been on the show. And I’m just happy to go along, she is the boss, she wears the pants.”

While John-Jules won’t be going to Blackpool, the remaining pairs will be battling it out in the legendary ballroom on Saturday 17th November at 6.45pm on BBC1.