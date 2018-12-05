Accessibility Links

It’s a twisted festive period in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special trailer

Kiernan Shipka’s young witch looks set to encounter a few unexpected – and unwelcome – guests this Christmas

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

The Spellman family are in for a haunting holiday this year by the looks of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special trailer.

In the new Netflix teaser, we see Kiernan Shipka’s young witch Sabrina and her aunts Hilda and Zelda preparing to celebrate the winter solstice, when families gather to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories around the burning yule log… obviously.

But it’s not all yuletide joy, far from it, as it looks like Sabrina is in for a confrontation with the Dark Lord – and a few other creepy characters…

The holidays can be such a witch.

The Christmas special lands on Netflix on Friday 14th December

