When is the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special released on Netflix?

In December, less than two months after the first season dropped, Netflix will be releasing a special Christmas episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

It will be set in between the first and upcoming second seasons, and it’ll give us our first look at how Sabrina has taken to her new, fully powered-up witching ways, after signing the book of the Dark Lord in the season one finale under the guidance of Mrs. Wardwell.

Find out everything you need to know about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale below.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale released on Netflix?

The Christmas special is set to arrive on Friday 14th December. Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced the news on Twitter along with a nice holiday picture of the cast.

“Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa!” he wrote. “Sabrina has an Xmas special dropping on 12/14! I love this episode.”

Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has a X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of #CAOS!! @netflix 🔮👹👼🏼🎄⚡️☃️🥂🍷☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5DPs4Dajv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

What is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Christmas special about?

The episode will see the Spellman family celebrating the winter solstice (which falls on December 21st), a time which Sabrina decides to use to try and speak to her dead mother.

“Since the Winter Solstice is when the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest, it’s the perfect time to conduct a séance — which Sabrina convenes, to try and contact her mother,” it reads. “But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney.”

A slate of pics have been released, too, one of which shows Sabrina enjoying what looks like a hot whiskey… but seeing as she’s just turned 16, we can only imagine this is some sort of non-alcoholic witch drink.

Who is in the cast of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas special?

Kiernan Shipka will return as the newly platinum blonde witch Sabrina, and Ross Lynch will star as her ex Harvey. Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Michelle Gomez, Ross Lynch and Chance Perdomo will also return.

The Haunting of Hill House star McKenna Grace is also set to star as young Sabrina.