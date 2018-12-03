When is The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 on Netflix?

Sabrina the Teenage Witch reimagined for the Netflix and chill generation, it’s little surprise that The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been well-received.

Advertisement

For those who devoured the first 10 episode of the addictive series, Netflix has since announced Part 2 will be dropped shortly – far earlier than this year’s Halloween release date.

The new series will be released globally on 5th April 2019, and promises to make next year “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier”.

The trailer promises an edgier Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, as she continues to reconcile her half-mortal side to her half-witch side – with varying results.

Penned once-again by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, fans of the Netflix show can expect Sabrina to run into even more misadventures as she gets to grips with life as a witch in Greendale.

For those who can’t wait until April next year, a special Christmas episode titled A Midwinter’s Tale will drop on the streaming service on December 14th.

The festive-themed ep will follow Sabrina as a toddler who asks Santa for something that little extra special – a request that is not appreciated by the Church of the Night, which is celebrating its solstice.

Speaking about the first season of the show, Shipka explained to Collider.com, “ I think Sabrina’s had this very natural growth throughout the season. She’s so much more innocent in the first episodes. I wouldn’t change it but it is fascinating to look back and see how far she’s come and how much she’s just been forced to grow up over the course of the season just given the challenges and the situations she’s gotten herself into.

“[She is] a multidimensional character and the character is not going to stay in the same place.”

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina continue on 5th April 2019 on Netflix.