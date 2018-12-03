I’m a Celeb’s Noel Edmonds wants to front a show with Harry Redknapp

Noel Edmonds was undoubtedly I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’s biggest (and most unexpected) signing this year.

The 69-year-old was tipped as one of the favourites to take the crown this series, with Noel even suggesting he would retire from television should he become King of the Jungle.

But in a shock twist, Noel bowed out of the series several days earlier, after the public did not vote to keep him into the jungle.

However, this is not the end of the former Deal or No Deal’s TV comeback, with the former Emperor of the Jungle wanting to pair up with right-hand man Harry Redknapp for a new show.

Imagine staying at a hotel that had Harry and Noel on housekeeping duty 🙈. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/0koXCgrpik — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2018

Speaking upon exiting the jungle, Noel explained, “I think it is OK to say there have been a couple of ideas put forward for a Noel and Harry show. But my boy is still in there so we will have to wait for him to come out.

“We did have a laugh and I think judging by what I have heard it went down well with the viewers.”

In somewhat sinister tones, Noel added to The Mirror, “I’m sorry, you knew the deal. The public broke the deal. The threat (of a comeback) is there. There are offers coming in, but it is early days.”

Former football manager Harry, 71, is one of I’m a Celeb’s surprise hits, thanks to his wild collection of tales keeping the camp entertained.

Harry was definitely that kid in class who made you laugh at inappropriate times. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kow7ovM2ef — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2018

However, Noel added that should the pair have got to the final two, they would have split the title of Jungle King between the two of them.

“We were plotting if the two of us got to the end we would split it and establish a kingdom that would follow the Empire we started,” he said.

“So we would go from Imperial power to a kingdom. But hey, I got thrown out y’know.

“We had such a laugh, it was great. I think sometimes the others were a bit nonplussed why we were laughing.”

While Noel (and the nation) are prepared to sing Harry’s praises, his wife of over 50 years, Sandra Redknapp, has since spoken out about feeling “embarrassed” by her husband’s constant gushing over her.

““He doesn’t realise everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really,” she said.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.