If you've had your fill of social media backlash to contentious votes, look away now, because Noel's exit has left Twitter users in total bewilderment.

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James is furious and sad and he's not alone.

Even Liam Gallagher has weighed in...

Some are blaming ITV for granting contestants protection from the vote thanks to the Immunity Games:

Indeed, the series of trials shielded a number of contestants from elimination, meaning Noel faced just five fellow celebs – Anne Hegerty, Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack, James McVey and Rita Simons – in the public vote.

Sadly our time with Noel was cut short and he was sent packing into the arms of his wife Liz. And despite calls for a second referendum...

... No Deal is likely to be made.