Noel Edmonds was voted out of the jungle and I'm a Celeb viewers don't understand what happened
The ITV series' most expensive contestant ever has become the first to fall – and no one's really sure why
What have we done? Noel Edmonds has become the first contestant to leave the I'm a Celebrity jungle – despite being the last to arrive.
The TV veteran was reportedly the most expensive contestant in the ITV reality show's history when he was parachuted in to join the campmates several days into the current series. His highly-anticipated entry saw him crowned emperor of the group – but his public have seen fit to overthrow him at the first opportunity, with Holly and Dec announcing his elimination during Friday night's show.
If you've had your fill of social media backlash to contentious votes, look away now, because Noel's exit has left Twitter users in total bewilderment.
Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James is furious and sad and he's not alone.
Even Liam Gallagher has weighed in...
Some are blaming ITV for granting contestants protection from the vote thanks to the Immunity Games:
Indeed, the series of trials shielded a number of contestants from elimination, meaning Noel faced just five fellow celebs – Anne Hegerty, Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack, James McVey and Rita Simons – in the public vote.
Sadly our time with Noel was cut short and he was sent packing into the arms of his wife Liz. And despite calls for a second referendum...
... No Deal is likely to be made.