The 71-year-old appeared on I’m a Celeb spin-off Extra Camp to explain their secret, after host Scarlett Moffatt quizzed her about being the nation’s idea of “couple-goals”.

“Well, you just have to be patient and caring, and not argue too much,” she replied. “But what I find myself helps is if we have an argument, I won’t argue back then. I’ll argue back the next day.”

Sandra also admitted she was “surprised” at how well her husband had taken to jungle life, but was doubtful as to whether the experience would make a real change to him.

“He’s never cleaned the toilet at home or even the sink, so I’m surprised to see him clean the dunny,” she told The Mirror.

“Will he be a new man? I doubt he will change. We’ll soon find out when he comes home.”

Sandra flew out to Australia with her granddaughter Molly to wait for Harry to emerge from camp.

But it looks as if they may have to stick around for a while, with Harry being one of the favourites to be crowned King of the Jungle.

However, this series has already seen several shock twists, with previous favourite and late addition to the camp, Noel Edmonds, being the first to be kicked out of the jungle.

Upon his exit, Noel, 69, described being on I’m a Celeb as one of his ‘top 10 Noel moments’ in life.

Last night saw Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer follow Noel out the camp as the second celebrity to be eliminated.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.