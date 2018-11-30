But Harry has also captured the nation’s hearts in the way he talks lovingly about his wife of 54 years, the long-suffering Sandra.

However, while we’ve all been moved to hear what Harry’s had to say, it seems Sandra, 71, is less than impressed.

Harry Redknapp, I'm a Celeb (ITV)

Speaking as she arrived in Australia, Sandra explained, “He doesn’t realise everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really.”

However, she adds she is "flattered" that her husband is an old romantic at heart.

She added she was “surprised” at seeing how Harry has mucked in to jungle life, especially as he’s fairly undomesticated while at home.

Harry Redknapp, Sandra (Getty)

“He’s never cleaned the toilet at home or even the sink, so I’m surprised to see him clean the dunny,” she added to The Mirror.

“And when he did the floss [dance] I really couldn’t believe it, the only other time I saw him dance was when we got married.”

But despite how well Harry has settled in to life in camp, Sandra believes that he’ll revert back to his old ways when he’s finally home.

“Will he be a new man? I doubt he will change, after 54 years I can’t see him changing much now. We’ll soon find out when he comes home,” she said.

With the Immunity Games now in full swing, campmates are now battling it out to avoid being voted off the show first by winning a reprieve from tonight’s vote.

But who will be the first to go?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.