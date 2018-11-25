Acacia and Aaliyah become the thirteenth act eliminated from X Factor 2018 live shows
The duo were the last singers to be voted off the ITV show before next week's final
Acacia and Aaliyah have become the latest act to be eliminated from The X Factor 2018.
The duo were voted off the competition during Sunday’s semi-final after an emotional sing-off with Scarlett Lee.
Judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field opted to send the schoolgirls home, with only Robbie Williams, who mentored the pair, voting to eliminate Scarlett.
The group’s elimination means that Scarlett, Dalton Harris and Anthony Russell will advance to the final.
On Saturday night’s semi-final, Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley were eliminated from the competition after finishing bottom of the public vote.
The ‘Mamma Mia!’ themed night left X Factor fans frustrated after they had to watch an hour of acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.
The X Factor continues 7.30pm Saturday, ITV