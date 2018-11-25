Meet the cast of Death and Nightingales

Jamie Dornan is reuniting with The Fall writer Allan Cubitt for BBC2’s Death and Nightingales, an adaptation of Eugene McCabe’s gripping book of the same name.

Set in rural Fermanagh in Ireland, the three-part series takes place over the course of just one 24-hour period in 1885, and follows a young woman’s attempts to escape her father’s strict household.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Death and Nightingales.

Jamie Dornan plays Liam Ward

Who is Liam Ward? Jamie Dornan plays Liam Ward, a charming young man whom Beth decides to run away with.

He says: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward and to return to Northern Ireland and BBC2.”

Where have I seen Jamie Dornan before? Dornan is best known for playing serial killer Paul Spector in BBC2’s The Fall and as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise.

He’s also starred in Marie Antoinette alongside Kirsten Dunst, and in ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Channel 4’s New Worlds.

Matthew Rhys plays Billy Winters

Who is Billy Winteres? Rhys plays Billy Winters, Beth’s strict Protestant stepfather, whose relationship with her is complex and difficult. Will she make the break and leave him when the moment comes?

Where have I seen Matthew Rhys before? Rhys is best known for his Emmy-winning role as an undercover KGB spy in The Americans, alongside his partner, Keri Russell.

He’s also shown up in Brothers & Sisters, Death Comes to Pemberley, The Edge of Love and Girls.

Ann Skelly plays Beth Winters

Who is Beth Winters? Ann Skelly plays Beth Winters, who turns 23 as the series begins. She has a difficult relationship with her Protestant father, and decides to run away on her birthday with a young man named Liam Ward.

“Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play,” Skelly says of the character.

“And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me.”

Where have I seen Ann Skelly before? The Irish actress has previously appeared in Red Rock, Vice series Playground, and as Annie Moffat in the BBC’s adaptation of Little Women.

Valene Kane plays Catherine Winters

Who is Catherine Winters? Valene Kane plays Catherine, a Catholic and Beth’s mother, who died in a tragic accident.

Where have I seen Valene Kane before? The Irish actress is probably best known for playing Rose Stagg, the ex-girlfriend of serial killer Paul Spector (played Jamie Dornan) in The Fall.

Sci-fi fans might also recognise her as Lyra Erso (Felicity Jones’ mum) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Death and Nightingales is expected to air on BBC2 in November 2018.