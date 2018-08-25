Emma Watson in talks to replace Emma Stone in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women
The Hollywood stars have already performed on on-screen switcheroo...
Emma Stone famously replaced Emma Watson in Oscars favourite La La Land (and won an Oscar herself for her trouble) but now it looks as though the leading ladies are about to swap roles all over again.
Variety reports that Watson (star of Harry Potter and Beauty and The Beast) is in talks to take over from Stone (star of Superbad, Easy A and did we mention the Oscar for La La Land?) in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of Little Women.
The film will offer another re-telling of Louise May-Alcott’s tale of the March sisters, who are growing up in Civil War-era America. Maya Hawke took the lead in the BBC’s 2017 adaptation of the classic story.
Stone is reportedly unable to commit to the project because of “promotional obligations” for her awards season contender The Favourite. The film sees Stone going head to head with Rachel Weisz to win the favour of Radio Times TV 100 list-topper Olivia Colman’s Queen Anne.
It’s not yet clear which March sister Stone was due to play, but it’s understood that Watson will take over the role intended for the actress. Saoirse Ronan and Little Drummer Girl star Florence Pugh are already in negotiations to star in the film, alongside Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothee Chalamet.