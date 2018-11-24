Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus join X Factor

ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus join X Factor

Here they go again! The duo are returning to screens for a Mamma Mia! themed night

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: (L-R) Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA attend the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) TL

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus – the pioneering members of Swedish supergroup ABBA – will be joining this week’s X Factor to give the remaining acts some very special mentoring.

Advertisement

That’s because this Saturday contestants will be performing some of the band’s greatest hits, which we’re hoping will include Waterloo, Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All – in fact, ideally the entire ABBA Gold album in full.

While Andersson is set to host a masterclass with the show’s six semi-final acts – Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Brendan Murray, Anthony Russell and Danny Tetley – Björn will be at the studio to watch them perform tracks from the Mamma Mia! movies this weekend.

Benny said: “I am very happy to be hosting a masterclass and hear the last six contestants perform our songs.”

Bjorn added: “I am looking forward to being at The X Factor studio on Saturday night and see how the contestants put their own spin on our songs just as Cher, Meryl Streep, Lily James and the rest of the cast did in the movies.”

In April this year, ABBA announced that they are working on new music for the first time in 35 years.

Posting a statement on the official ABBA Instagram account, the band wrote: “We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

The quartet is expected to release two new songs – I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down – in early 2019.

Advertisement

The X Factor is on Saturday at 8pm on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly on I'm a Celebrity

Welcome to the jungle Hol and Dec make their I’m a Celebrity presenting debut – so how did they do?

Cheryl

Cheryl gets mixed reaction from fans as she returns to X Factor stage

Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin wishes Dec and Holly Willoughby “good luck” with I’m A Celebrity 2018