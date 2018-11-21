5 weird confessions from Noel Edmonds ahead of his I’m a Celebrity debut

TV legend Noel Edmonds has finally been confirmed to be entering the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Jungle after weeks of speculation.

Advertisement

The 69-year-old is thought to be joining the line-up of celebs on Wednesday night – and has announced he will quit the world of showbiz should he be crowned King of the Jungle…

But in typical Noel Edmonds style, the former Deal or No Deal host isn’t going Down Under quietly, letting fans into his weird and wonderful world with a frankly bizarre interview, courtesy of The Sun, before heading to camp.

Here’s a list of the most eye-popping things Noel has revealed ahead of his jungle journey.

1. He’s been eating worms to prepare for Bushtucker Trials

Noel is evidently taking his stint in the jungle very seriously, preparing by dining out on the delicacies in his back garden before moving into camp.

“There are now no worms in our garden,” he said. “[They taste] exactly like what you’d expect.”

Now that he’s chowed down on chewy worms, he has no worries about taking on any Bushtucker eating trials – vowing he’ll give it his all when attempting to win stars for his campmates as he’s “a team player.”

But he does have one concern about I’m a Celebrity’s most infamous delicacy.

“Empty kangaroo testicles I’m better with,” he said. “So I hope they’re emptied before. I’ve never seen reference to whether they are on not.”

And speaking of testicles…

2. Noel has revealed the nicknames he has for his private parts

In brain-scarring news, Edmonds has claimed that he isn’t up for recreating Myleene Klass’s infamous shower scene, as ITV aren’t ready for “Mr Happy and the twins.” Ergh.

At least he doesn’t call it Mr Blobby. Speaking of which…

3. He’s refusing to work with Mr Blobby after Blobby turned to alcohol

Once his most famous co-host, who even had a number one Christmas single, Mr Blobby and Noel Edmonds were (inexplicably) ratings gold in 1990s, with the pair heading up Noel’s House Party.

But Edmonds has revealed that Mr Blobby went off the rails following the cancellation of the Saturday night show in 1999.

“He got a bar in Marbella, and Mrs Blobby left with the kids and he drank the profits,” Edmonds explained.

When asked whether the pair would host a reunion, Edmonds added, “Hopefully not.”

4. Noel turned down Strictly Come Dancing due to the show’s infamous curse

The Swap Shop host rather aptly traded jiving for the jungle, after he made a pact with third wife, make-up artist Liz Davies, to avoid the Strictly curse.

“I have been asked to do Strictly,” he confessed. “ Liz is a fully-trained singer and dancer and a couple of years ago she said, ‘Why don’t we cheat? Why don’t we say you’re a novice and I’ll teach you before.’”

He added, “Then I think there was one of those curse moments and I said to her, ‘Are you comfortable with me spending five or six days a week with a half-naked woman draped all over me?’ And it’s funny how the conversation just changed.”

But could Noel have been a contender if he had decided to take to the Strictly dance floor?

“I would be a cross between Ann Widdecombe and John Sergeant. But in my head I’m Fred Astaire,” he said.

“I don’t know why, nothing works — it’s hopeless, so I’d never do it.”

5. Nexit. Just… Nexit.

Forget Brexit. In more shocking news, Edmonds has revealed he will quit television altogether if he leaves the I’m a Celeb jungle as the winner.

“If they do vote me king I will never appear on television again,” he said. “Fifty years on TV is long enough — give us a break for Christ’s sake.

“We’ve got enough problems with Brexit… Nexit? Now I’d be very happy to do that deal but on the terms I win the bloody thing.”

And it appears Edmonds is confident of success in the jungle, thanks to his substantial fanbase.

“I’ve had a fantastic relationship with the British public,” he said.

“I may be Marmite but there’s a hell of a lot of people that seem to like Noel’s version of Marmite.”

Only time will tell if he’s right…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV