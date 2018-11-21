Revealing the "windy" conditions that led to his injury, Dommett posted a picture on Instagram (mid-stitches!) where he confirmed his reason for not presenting the show, adding he would be back on duty – with co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash – tomorrow.

"To be honest I'm less worried about my health and more worried that the show will be better without me," he joked to his followers. "Half a day off school to go home and watch Neighbours."

Dommett revealed further details of his ordeal on Instagram stories, recalling how he "fainted and I woke up and Joe was kissing my face".

Meanwhile, back on Extra Camp, his co-hosts rewarded Dec for his dance moves – and welcomed Andi Peters and Megan McKenna onto the show, although Scarlett admitted "we really missed Joel".

I'm a Celebrity has also confirmed TV's worst kept secret – that TV legend Noel Edmonds will be the latest addition to the line-up, joining the ten contestants currently braving the jungle. His appearance will be teased at the end of Wednesday 21st November's episode.