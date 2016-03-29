Some Americans just discovered Mr Blobby and they LOVE him
Blobby, Blobby, Blobby!
He haunted many a child's dreams in the UK and Ireland back in the 1990s but now our cousins across the water in the USA are discovering Mr Blobby and they're falling in love with the cult star.
It all began when Redditor Soren_Aabye came across a video of Blobby causing havoc on The Big Fat Quiz of The Year spin-off, Big Fat Quiz of The 90s. Be warned, there's strong language involved.
"I'm American, and I got absolutely no idea who 'Mr. Blobby' is, but I'll be damned if this isn't the funniest, weirdest, most brilliant bit of television I've ever seen in my entire life", they wrote.
And it wasn't long before others followed suit.
Some helpful fans posted further videos to help new fans find their way around Blobby's back catalogue.
Another shared a terrifying reminder of Mr Blobby's very own theme park.
And one new Blobby viewer made an interesting comparison.
Long may the terrifying King of British 90s TV reign.