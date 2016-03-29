"I'm American, and I got absolutely no idea who 'Mr. Blobby' is, but I'll be damned if this isn't the funniest, weirdest, most brilliant bit of television I've ever seen in my entire life", they wrote.

And it wasn't long before others followed suit.

Some helpful fans posted further videos to help new fans find their way around Blobby's back catalogue.

More like this

Another shared a terrifying reminder of Mr Blobby's very own theme park.

And one new Blobby viewer made an interesting comparison.

Advertisement

Long may the terrifying King of British 90s TV reign.