Strictly’s Stacey and Kevin are dancing to the Doctor Who theme – but will she be dressed as Jodie Whittaker?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have taken a giant step into science fiction for Strictly‘s Halloween Week – as they prepare to perform a Tango to the Doctor Who theme music.

But this week’s newly-revealed song and dance list leaves us with some big questions about this Doctor Who routine (or Whotine as we like to call it).

Will Stacey transform herself into Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor? If so, what form will Kevin take – perhaps a Dalek or a Cyberman, or even new companion Bradley Walsh? And how on Earth (or any other planet) will they capture all the eccentricity of Doctor Who into a super-serious Tango?

Of course, this is not the first time we’ve seen the Doctor on Strictly. Travel back in time to 2015 and you’ll find Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani tearing up the dance floor dressed as a Whovian hybrid of Tom Baker, Matt Smith and David Tennant’s Doctors. (Clearly canon doesn’t mean much to the Strictly costume team…)

Jay and Aliona impressed with their Charleston to Dr Jazz by Jelly Roll Morton – a fun, silly routine for a fun, silly dance style.

So we’re especially intrigued to see Doctor Who pull off a Tango, and to find out what Strictly’s costume department have pulled out of the dressing-up box for a Doctor Who Tango outfit…

Full song and dance list for Strictly’s Halloween Week

Strictly Come Dancing will continue on Saturday 27th October at 6.50pm on BBC1