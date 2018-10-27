Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly’s Stacey and Kevin are dancing to the Doctor Who theme – but will she be dressed as Jodie Whittaker?

Strictly’s Stacey and Kevin are dancing to the Doctor Who theme – but will she be dressed as Jodie Whittaker?

Intriguingly, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have promised us a Doctor Who Tango

Strictly and Doctor Who, BBC Pictures

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have taken a giant step into science fiction for Strictly‘s Halloween Week – as they prepare to perform a Tango to the Doctor Who theme music.

Advertisement

But this week’s newly-revealed song and dance list leaves us with some big questions about this Doctor Who routine (or Whotine as we like to call it).

Will Stacey transform herself into Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor? If so, what form will Kevin take – perhaps a Dalek or a Cyberman, or even new companion Bradley Walsh? And how on Earth (or any other planet) will they capture all the eccentricity of Doctor Who into a super-serious Tango?

Of course, this is not the first time we’ve seen the Doctor on Strictly. Travel back in time to 2015 and you’ll find Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani tearing up the dance floor dressed as a Whovian hybrid of Tom Baker, Matt Smith and David Tennant’s Doctors. (Clearly canon doesn’t mean much to the Strictly costume team…)

Jay and Aliona impressed with their Charleston to Dr Jazz by Jelly Roll Morton – a fun, silly routine for a fun, silly dance style.

So we’re especially intrigued to see Doctor Who pull off a Tango, and to find out what Strictly’s costume department have pulled out of the dressing-up box for a Doctor Who Tango outfit…

Full song and dance list for Strictly’s Halloween Week

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will continue on Saturday 27th October at 6.50pm on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Vick Hope, BBC iPlayer

Vick Hope says she "respects" the Strictly judges' decision after hinting at Seann Walsh fix

Vick Hope leaves Strictly, BBC Pictures

BBC “categorically” denies producers told Strictly judges how to vote on Vick Hope and Seann Walsh dance-off

Charles Venn, Casualty (BBC, EH)

Strictly’s Charles Venn wants to do a Casualty-themed dance

BBC, TL

Vick Hope says Strictly judges spoke to producers before giving their verdicts on the dance-off

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more