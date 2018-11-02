Doctor Who fans are obsessed with the subtitle used for the Tardis
How would YOU write down the noise of the Doctor's time-travelling spacecraft?
How do you take the noise a police box-shaped spacecraft makes when it materialises from thin air – and turn it into an accurate subtitle that truly conveys that distinct sound? The answer, according to Doctor Who, is "VWORP."
Fans were delighted when the Tardis finally turned up to greet Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, with the subtitles helpfully alerting us to a "DISTANT VWORP."
So there you have it. The Tardis goes vworp. Of course, not everyone is happy...
...But most people are on board with "vworp" as an extremely accurate Tardis sound.
And to answer that question...
Let's just hope they don't get stuck in a time vwarp...
This article was originally published on 23 October 2018