How do you take the noise a police box-shaped spacecraft makes when it materialises from thin air – and turn it into an accurate subtitle that truly conveys that distinct sound? The answer, according to Doctor Who, is "VWORP."

Advertisement

Fans were delighted when the Tardis finally turned up to greet Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, with the subtitles helpfully alerting us to a "DISTANT VWORP."