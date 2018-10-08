When is Dancing on Ice back on TV? Which celebrities have signed up? Who are the judges?

Britain’s favourite ice-dancing competition is set to return for a new season in 2019 – and while we’ve still got Halloween and Christmas to get through before it arrives, the chatter around the new season is already heating up.

The celebrity signings have been announced a little earlier than usual this time around, with some big names like Gemma Collins and Grease star Didi Conn already lined up to participate. Plus, it’s been confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to return for the show. But what of Torvill & Dean?

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice…

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV?

An air date is set for early 2019. If it follows suit from last season, we should see the first episode debut in early January.

Which celebrities will be participating in the new series?

ITV has already announced the line-up for series 11.

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Island 2018 cast member Wes Nelson, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and cricketer Ryan Sidebottom (below) are some of the names involved.

Plus, Coronation Street’s Jane Danson, former Strictly dancer James Jordan and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton (below) will be strutting their stuff on the ice, too.

And Grease star Didi “Frenchie” Conn, Finnish pop star Saara Aalto, TV presenter Saira Khan, EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood and Mark Little (below) complete the line-up.

Who are the pro skaters?

The new line-up of pro skaters has not been confirmed, but last year’s line-up looked like this:

• Melody Le Moal

• Brandee Malto

• Ale Izquierdo

• Alex Murphy

• Brianne Delcourt

• Vanessa Bauer

• Sylvain Longchambon

• Hamish Gaman

• Matt Evers

• Mark Hanretty

• Dan Whiston

• Matej Silecky

It is likely that many of these will return in 2019, but don’t be too surprised if there are a couple of newbies in the pack, too.

Who are the judges?

Last year’s judging panel included Jason Gardiner, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Olympic skating champions, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. It is expected that the gold medal-winning pair will return, but we’re not so certain about the other two.

Speaking to the Metro at the end of the last series, Gardiner remained coy…

“I don’t know,” he said of participating in the 2019 series. “I don’t want to put it out there that I want to come back or not.

“I didn’t think this show would happen. I didn’t know whether it would come back. I got on with my life. I’m about to open in a starring role in a West End musical called Ruthless. My focus now is very much on the next gig.”

Banjo was a little more optimistic, but warned that things can change at the drop of a hat in showbiz.

“The producers unofficially said ‘the team will remain the same for next year’s series’ and that everything will be similar to how it was,” he told The Daily Star. “But one thing I’ve learned in this business is that you should never take anything for granted unless you are there doing it.

“I’ve realised how fragile things are. But I’m hoping to be back.”

