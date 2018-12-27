The "greatest show on ice" is set to return to ITV on Sunday 6th January as a dozen celebrities and their ice dancing partners show us their skating skills in the first live show. Joining them are hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, judges Torvill and Dean, and Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.

With contestants including Grease's Didi Conn, TOWIE legend Gemma Collins and outspoken former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan, series 11 is looking promising already...

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 6th January at 6pm on ITV