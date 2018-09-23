Holly Willoughby sought advice from Phillip Schofield before accepting I’m a Celebrity job

“He laughed at the thought of me freaking out over the bugs"

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she sought the advice of her This Morning co-host and bestie Phillip Schofield before she accepted the role of I’m a Celebrity presenter alongside Declan Donnelly.

Advertisement

“When it comes to TV, Phil gives really good advice,” she explained.

“He laughed at the thought of me freaking out over the bugs,” she added during an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Willoughby, who is replacing long-running co-host Ant McPartlin for this series, told Schofield earlier this month on This Morning that she was more than a little nervous about some of the more “horrible” tasks — in particular the eating challenges.

“When you told me, I just couldn’t believe my ears,” Scholfield joked.

“One is the eating challenge – even if you were eating chocolate and you opened your mouth to show me what was in there, I wouldn’t like that.

“So the fact you’ve eaten some sort of body part that’s not meant for eating… it’s going to be horrible!” she said.

‘Oh, there's gonna be spiders and stuff there’. Sounds like the reality of heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle has just hit @hollywills! 🕷️🕷️ pic.twitter.com/C2201hZEou — This Morning (@thismorning) September 3, 2018

Fingers crossed she won’t need a bucket during her first show…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year