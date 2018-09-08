Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
AJ Pritchard confirms Strictly’s professional dancers will perform in same-sex partnerships

AJ Pritchard confirms Strictly’s professional dancers will perform in same-sex partnerships

The dance pro has been practising with Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 will feature same-sex professional dance pairs for the first time.

Advertisement

AJ Pritchard revealed he has been practising with fellow pro Gorka Marquez, as the upcoming series of the BBC dance contest will see professional dancers team up with members of the same sex during routines.

“I did a routine the other day with [fellow pro dancer] Gorka Marquez,” he told Attitude Magazine. It had a paso doble/Argentine tango feel and we were technically dancing it together as a partnership,” Pritchard – who was paired with Mollie King in last year’s run – said. “The strength of having two males dancing — or two females — is unrivalled.”

However, he added that he believes Strictly bosses are likely to maintain the male/female celebrity and pro pairing for the time being.

The inclusion of same-sex partnerships has been a point of contention surrounding the series since comedian Susan Calman took flak last year for agreeing to dance with a man. Will Young has previously said that the narrative suggesting gay contestants should want to dance with members of the same sex was “insulting”, while Judge Rinder wrote in Radio Times that attempting to “politicise” the show would dilute its effect.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing - Main of 2018 contestants
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Who's dancing? Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities

The contestants from Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2018

John Bishop In Conversation With: Brendan Cole

Brendan Cole drops hints about what actually happened with Strictly Come Dancing partner Natasha Kaplinsky

Getty, TL

Strictly professionals gather for first rehearsals of 2018 series

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more