Bodyguard opening episode sparks online debate about female job roles – and train times

Some viewers couldn't accept so many women in positions of authority and responsibility - or that British trains would run on time...

Viewers were gripped on Sunday night by the 20-minute-long opening scene of BBC1’s new thriller Bodyguard, in which Richard Madden’s Army veteran tackled a terrorist onboard a train.

But while the general consensus seemed to be that the latest series from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio was very promising, there was one area that sparked debate – the number of women seen in positions of authority or responsibility.

Keeley Hawes played Home Secretary Julia Montague, alongside a female police chief, suicide bomber, police markswoman, bomb disposal expert– not to mention train manager – and it had some viewers crying ‘political correctness gone mad!’.

PC gone mad…woman sniper, senior cop & bomb disposal officer?? where are all the guys? #bodyguard @BBCOne — PaulH™️ (@Razz70) August 26, 2018

I’m all for gender equality in the police but so far the operational commander, sniper and explosives expert are all women. What an utter load of bollocks. #Bodyguard — Roisin Williams (@RoisinWilliams) August 26, 2018

Is there a subliminal message here, the terrorist is a woman, the police officer a woman, the sniper a woman, the bodyguards boss a woman and the train guard a woman #Bodyguard — Linda Burbidge (@gingerlin5) August 26, 2018

Too many unconvincing women, usual bbc pc crap. turnover. #Bodyguard — seg2501 (@seg2501) August 26, 2018

Others, however, pointed out that perhaps Mercurio wasn’t portraying such an unrealistic view of the world after all…

You people are so right. Completely unrealistic of #Bodyguard to portray women leading in politics and the police. pic.twitter.com/fX0AYZ0Ed6 — Tomas Thurogood-Hyde (@tomasth89) August 26, 2018

Can I just say that as a retired police officer (30 years) it didn’t occur to me at any point about how many women were in #Bodyguard. What’s wrong with me? — Trevor Wilson (@trevwilson19) August 26, 2018

…while others still suggested it was certain viewers, rather than the show’s creators, who needed to work on their outlook…

The number of people on twitter complaining about how many women are in positions of responsibility in #Bodyguard only proves how far we still have to go because apparently four is TOO FAR BBC, political correctness gone MAD to have a female train manager! — Frankie Crossley (@FrankieCrossley) August 26, 2018

If you’re watching #Bodyguard and you’ve got an issue with how many women are in the show, I’d suggest the problem is you, not the show. — JC (@JC_GreenArrow) August 26, 2018

But as the debate raged on, there was one part of the drama the British public could agree was unrealistic…

#Bodyguard off to a great start, although a train arriving into London, on time, with enough seats for passengers may be pushing the realms of reality a little … — Andrew Donaldson (@asdDHRA) August 26, 2018

Am looking forward to watching and investing a lot in #Bodyguard, but am worried it has undermined its gritty realism early on by showing a train on course to arrive at Euston ON TIME. pic.twitter.com/dlgCyqvQ8s — James Lee (@jamessflee) August 26, 2018

Well this show is factually incorrect. The train is on time. That would never happen. #Bodyguard — Ruby Staton (@rubystaton64) August 26, 2018

Episode two of Bodyguard is due on BBC1 at 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hopefully it won’t be late…